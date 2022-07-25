ChefKart raises $2 million in seed funding round 

ChefKart, a Gurugram-based at-home cooking services platform, has raised $2 million in seed round of funding led by Pravega Ventures and Blume Ventures.

The round saw participation from Deepinder Goyal, Titan Capital, Kunal Shah, Tremis Capital, Lets Venture, and other prominent angels.

Funding raised will be utilized to further Chefkart’s vision to become the lead provider of subscription-based at-home cooking services in Gurugram and expansion to other geographical territories.

The products and services offered aim to revolutionize the end-to-end kitchen needs of users. One of the immediate goals for the business is to improve the customer experience and increase tech adoption among service providers.

Vaibhav Gupta, CEO & Founder, ChefKart, said, “We have served more than 3200 families and are managing over 2300 cooking sessions daily with a 15 per cent month-over-month growth. Urban Company shutting down their chef services again makes us the market leader and proves our mantle of running and building a large-scale enterprise.”

ChefKart targets the requirements of every household and aims to simplify at-home cooking services. The company forecasts aggregation on top of the grocery delivery space, with a goal to capture the time spent by consumers planning their daily meals and their arrangements, said the company.

The platform upskills local cooks into trained & professional home chefs who deliver world-class cooking services.