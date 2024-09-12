Packaging material manufacturers Chemco and Bhageria Industries are making significant investments in Bahrain. The announcement was made in Bengaluru by H.E. Noor Bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, during her multi-city visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and attracting foreign direct investment.

The investments, which also include contributions from an undisclosed ICT firm, collectively total $16.65 million, as confirmed by the Minister.

“This cumulative investment reflects the strength and competitiveness of Bahrain’s value-proposition and fast-growing reputation as a key regional hub for leading manufacturing and niche technology firms seeking a trusted international destination for expansion”, said the minister.

India’s FDI stock in Bahrain has grown by 36.6 per cent between 2019 and 2023, adding an average of $102 million annually, with total FDI stock reaching $1.52 billion in 2023.

Additionally, Bahrain is set to receive a $50 million investment in healthcare, along with a forthcoming announcement about a semiconductor manufacturing firm from Chennai, expected within the next two days.

“Very soon, we will announce an exciting new semiconductor venture from Chennai. This innovative project will focus on advanced manufacturing and production of cutting-edge electronic equipment”, stated Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief of Business Development at Bahrain EDB.

