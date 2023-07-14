Chemplast Sanmar Ltd’s Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division has been chosen as a supplier for the production of a new Active Ingredient (AI) by a global agrochemical innovator. This marks the division’s foray into manufacturing AI, which will be manufactured in the new production block.

The division produces advanced intermediates and active ingredients for agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators worldwide. It has also made investments in modern production blocks and advanced pilot and Research and Development (R&D) facilities capable of accommodating a range of chemistries and processes. Chemplast Sanmar’s Ltd’s share price went up by 2.10 per cent to Rs 444.45 at 2:57 p.m. on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit