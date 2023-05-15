Chennai-based e-con Systems, an embedded vision products and solutions company, has secured ₹100 crore funding to expand its operations in the US and other countries. The investment comes from GR2022 Holdings Inc, headed by Radhakrishnan Gurusamy, as per a press release.

The funding will be utilised for e-con System’s growth plans, including investment in building contemporary facilities for imaging, autonomous mobile robots, autonomous shopping, and cellular and molecular imaging core laboratory.

e-con Systems partners with key sensor makers like Sony, Onsemi, and Omnivision, and lens makers like Commonlands and Corning, and ISP partners like NVIDIA and Socionext. It also collaborates with Host Platform providers like NVIDIA, NXP, and Qualcomm.

Established in 2003, e-con provides end-to-end camera solutions like MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, FPD Link III cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, GigE cameras, and stereo cameras. So far, it has built 300 product solutions and shipped over 2 million cameras across 90+ countries. The funding will help the company to speed up and boost its growth in the embedded vision markets, according to the release.