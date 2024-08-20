Chennai-based Rane Madras Ltd (RML), a leading manufacturer of steering systems for commercial vehicles, and Madras Engineering Industries (MEI) Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer and exporter of automatic slack adjusters for air brake systems of commercial vehicles, have joined the ranks of top-tier vendors for supply of fossil-free auto parts for Volvo Group Trucks.

The fossil-free ferrous castings, to be supplied by RML and MEI, are expected to be integrated into Volvo vehicles starting Q1 2025.

Volvo Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 and targets 50 per cent of its trucks in Europe to be powered by non-fossil fuels, primarily electric, by 2030.

Sustainability thrust

As part of its emissions reduction journey, Volvo Group in India has started sourcing parts made with renewable energy across its supply chain, eliminating toxic chemicals and hazardous materials while minimising resource use. This initiative also involves using fossil-free steel and electric vehicles (EVs) for material transport, ensuring a truly sustainable production process.

The fossil-free castings, which undergo rigorous stress and fatigue testing, will be produced using 100 per cent renewable energy and 100 per cent metallic scrap, with no virgin materials like pig iron. The entire process is landfill-free and devoid of toxic elements, resulting in fully recyclable products.

“We have a dedicated team working on fossil-free materials and are supporting our vendors in risk management,” said Mark Bamber, Head of Circularity & Remanufacturing at Volvo Group.

Volvo Trucks annually sources about $450-million worth of ferrous castings, including regular and fossil-free variants.

Green castings

In June 2022, Brakes India became the first supplier to deliver green castings to the Volvo Group. Now, three Chennai-headquartered auto parts companies — Brakes India, RML and MEI — have qualified as part of the exclusive group of vendors supplying fossil-free castings to Volvo Trucks. The Swedish auto giant has about 150 suppliers from India, including about 25 from Tamil Nadu.

The fossil-free castings supplied by RML and MEI are projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 13,000 tonnes annually. “Over the past two years, the ‘green castings’ supplied by Brakes India for Volvo Group engines have led to a reduction of over one lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions,” said Rajul Khajure, Lead Supplier Quality Engineer, Volvo Group Truck Purchasing, Volvo Group India.

The products manufactured in India have earned GreenCO and GreenPro certifications from the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Green Products & Services Council, affirming their adherence to global sustainability standards and compliance with country-specific policies.