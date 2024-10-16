Chennai-based Indium, an AI-driven digital engineering company that’s backed private equity firm, EQT, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in the Kochi-based Experion, a global product engineering services company with clients across North America, the UK, Europe, Australia and Japan. The acquisition will help Indium, which has 3,500 employees globally, to add 1,500 employees, taking the total to 5,000, says a release.

By combining Experion’s end-to-end product engineering expertise — from ideation to market launch — with Indium’s advanced data and AI capabilities, Indium is positioned to help clients across various industries. This includes financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation, to build transformative and scalable digital products, platforms and solutions with compelling user experiences.

Founded in 2006, Experion has capabilities across product strategy, engineering, cognitive computing, platform engineering and experience design, enabling clients to design, develop, deploy and maintain products and platforms with IP.

“The synergies and complementary capabilities of Indium and Experion will amplify our ability to deliver superior digital and product engineering solutions to customers,” said Ram Sukumar, CEO and Co-founder, Indium.

Binu Jacob, CEO and Co-founder, Experion said partnering with Indium will not only enhance our AI-driven engineering capabilities, but also unlock synergies and scale our solutions to a broader global audience, building on our shared values of integrity, innovation and customer centricity.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit