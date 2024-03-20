Oral-B is a popular toothbrush brand, but few know that any Oral-B toothbrush picked up in any shop anywhere in the world outside China, is produced in a little factory on the outskirts of Chennai.

Rialto Enterprises, part of the Rayala Group, produces 2 million Oral-B toothbrushes in 400 variants each day for P&G. These are shipped to 140 countries.

And now, the company is gearing up to produce battery-powered toothbrushes. Work on the new facility is set to begin shortly. “Big expansion plans are underway,” says Chander Swamy, CEO of Rialto. The $3-million new plant will go on stream early 2025.

A visit to the plant shows that making simple, ubiquitous toothbrushes is really a complicated job. The nylon bristles which arrive from DuPont are tightly bound within tubes that look like a rope as thick as a man’s wrist but are actually an aggregation of thousands of nylon strands. A machine chops the ‘rope’, like cutting a snake’s head, into little, 3-inch blocks. Another machine inserts them into the holes of polypropylene handles and another one staples them at high speed, to make the full brush. It requires training to operate the machines. The plant employs about a thousand trained operators, about 60 per cent of whom are women.

As the brushes come in several hundred different varieties, it involves many complex functions.

“It requires the manufacturing teams to be aligned to a fluctuating weekly global demand for the finished product, as well as to the supply of raw material from local vendors to ruthless delivery schedules,” says Arunkumar Jayaraman, President-Operations.

The exacting cost structure doesn’t make things easy, but Rialto Enterprises seems to have pulled it off, because it has just been selected by P&G for the Business Partner of Excellence Award, for the 9th time.

“P&G has about 70,000 business associates across the globe,” notes Swamy.

Rialto Enterprises is a part of the Rayala G led by Ranjit Pratap. Rayala was once a major producer of the famous ‘Halda’ and later, ‘Facit’ brands of typewriters.

In the early 1990s, the company was exploring options for expansion and to add to its manufacturing depth. At that time the German multinational Braun was looking for a partner in the growing Indian market to handle the production of its range of appliances. After due diligence and assessment, Braun found a good fit in Rayala.

Rialto Enterprises was established to address this objective. Later, Braun was bought by The Gillette Company worldwide. A small but modern and efficient facility was built to manufacture Braun brand kitchen machines, blenders and men’s shavers. These appliances were technologically superior and, given the close collaboration with the German partners and the US Gillette corporation.

“They helped Rialto cut its teeth in consumer product manufacture,” says Swamy.

In 2005, Gillette was merged with P&G. In India, Rialto migrated to oral care with the manufacture of Braun Oral-B manual toothbrushes. Today, it is P&G’s only contract-manufacturer of toothbrushes, outside China.