Chennai and Kamarajar Ports together are looking to achieve cargo handling of over 100 mt in FY24, according to Sunil Paliwal, Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority (CPA) & CMD of Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL).

Paliwal said the Kamarajar Port could achieve 48 mt and Chennai port 52 mt in the current year. In 2022-23, the combined cargo handling of the two ports stood at 92.45 mt with Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port handling 48.94 mt and 43.51 mt of cargo, respectively.

At a press conference held here on Monday, Paliwal said the Chennai Port achieved an operating income of ₹943 crore for 2022-23 and a net surplus of ₹150 crore, which is the highest in the last 13 years. He added that the Kamarajar Port also crossed the ₹1,000-crore income mark for the first time in FY23. KPL recorded a net surplus (profit before tax) of ₹670 crore in 2022-23, an increase of 24.39 per cent over the previous year. Incidentally, 2023-24 will be the last full year when Paliwal will remain the chairman of the two ports.

Chennai Port is the third oldest major port in the country after Kolkata and Mumbai. The port handles all types of clean cargo such as containers, liquid bulk, break bulk, vehicles and heavy machinery among others with the share of containerised cargo accounting for 60 per cent while liquid bulk (crude, edible oil, chemical) accounting for about 30 per cent.

Vehicle exports

Both the ports jointly exported around 3.8-lakh vehicles in 2022-23. Paliwal said Chennai Port’s car exports grew by 35 per cent while Kamarajar Port’s export numbers during the year were impacted due to the closure of the Ford plant in Chennai.

He, however, added that the Chennai Port has signed new agreements with Maruti and Isuzu while Toyota has come back in a big way. “So, we have more than covered the loss of Ford and managed to stay in positive territory.” Renault Nissan Alliance also recently renewed its agreement with Kamarajar Port for another five years. “We are the biggest exporters of cars in the country,” Paliwal added.

Cruising high

Paliwal also said Chennai Port handled 37 cruise ships with 85,000 passengers in 2022-23.

“During June to September, we had Cordelia Cruise ship and again, we are expecting cruise services from June onwards,” he said, adding that new lines like MSC Cruises are also showing interest. “Cruise itineraries are fixed two years in advance. Sone of the cruise companies are now looking at Mumbai port as a hub on the western coast and Chennai port as a hub on the east coast,” he added.

