Chennai Metro Rail Limited has signed a Contract Agreement for design, manufacturing, supply, testing, commissioning, maintenance and operation of a self-propelled Rail-Grinding Machine of minimum eight stones module.

The four-year contract has been awarded to US-based HARSCO RAIL LLC for a value of ₹53.02 crores.

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to the company on July 19, according to a release.

Rail Grinding Machine is a specialised vehicle used for the maintenance of rails. It’s primary function is to restore the rail profile by removing irregularities, including mill scale and superficial defects occurring during operations, which helps to improve the geometric quality of the track, rail wheel contact, ride quality and reduce very high dynamic loads, noise and vibration of Metro Trains.

The service life of the rails will get extended by 25 per cent with preventive and curative grindings, the release said.