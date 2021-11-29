Chennai start-up Aerostovilos looks to break the alliance between hydrogen and fuel cells

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Aerostrovilos Energy, the Chennai start-up in which Tube Investments of India recently picked up 25 per cent stake for ₹3.46 crore, is set to break the marriage between hydrogen and fuel cells in vehicles.
While hydrogen can be mixed with natural gas for fueling internal combustion vehicles, ‘fuel cells’ is the route that the transport industry is taking.
But Aerostrovilos has other ideas.
The company is testing its prototype small gas turbine, which is meant to produce electricity on-board a truck—just like fuel cells do. However, while the fuel cell costs around $1,000 a kW, Aerostrovilos’s CEO, Rohit Grover, aims to sell a gas turbine for a tenth of that price.
Besides, the fuel cells demand very highly pure hydrogen, like 99.999 per cent, whereas the gas turbine is okay with 70 per cent.
Aerostrovilos is readying a gas turbine which can run on diesel, natural gas or hydrogen, or a mix of these, to produce power to drive an electric vehicle. Eventually, when the fossil fuels would go, the vehicle would be hydrogen-fuelled, but without a fuel cell. The architecture includes a battery between the turbine and the motors, to serve as a buffer for storing energy.
In a chat with Business Line today, Grover and the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Pradeep Thangappan, said that vehicle manufacturers were interested in the company’s offering. The company’s system is soon to be tested on vehicles of Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors.
How expensive is Aerostrovilos’ system? At present, at a conservative estimate, a vehicle run by gas turbine, battery, motor combination would cost around ₹55 lakh—which is pretty expensive—but “scale is an important piece in the puzzle,” says Grover. If 10,000 vehicles are manufactured, the cost would come down to ₹30 lakh a vehicle.
After the investment from TI, Aerostrovilos wants to go in for another round of funding—this time from private equity or venture capital players. Grover and Thangappan said that the company would need $4million ( ₹30 crore) to make the product market-ready.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...