Chevron, an energy solutions company, announced setting up Chevron Engineering and Innovation Excellence Centre (ENGINE) in Bengaluru at an investment of $1 billion over 5-6 years. The centre will play a key role in its global operations and projects, the company said.

“Chevron ENGINE will create meaningful opportunities for local professionals to work on the incredible challenge of meeting the global energy demands of today and building the lower carbon energy system of tomorrow,” said Akshay Sahni, incoming Country Head, of Chevron India.

The company said it aims to recruit top-tier talent with specialised skills to support projects across Chevron’s enterprises, including engineering and digital services. Approximately 600 positions are expected to be filled by the end of 2025, with plans to add more positions over time.

“Chevron ENGINE allows us to bring together India’s vast pool of exceptional talent with resources and expertise from our global network,” added Sahni.

Chevron is an integrated energy company that produces crude oil and natural gas, transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives.