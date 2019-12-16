China Aircraft Services ties up with Ramco Systems

Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Services Ltd (CASL), one of the largest third-party MRO providers, has signed an agreement with the Chennai-based aviation software provider Ramco Systems to implement Aviation Suite V5.8 for end-to-end base and line maintenance operations.

Ramco will provide its integrated Aviation Suite with modules for maintenance and engineering, MRO contracts, supply chain and finance to help CASL manage their end-to-end line and base maintenance, ground handling and cabin services.

Founded in 1995, CASL is a joint venture among China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Ltd, Gama Aviation, United Airlines Inc and China Airlines Limited providing aircraft line and base maintenance, cabin cleaning and ground support equipment, as well as supply and stores services at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The mobile-enabled application will offer real-time processing for work order, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time. Hosted on cloud with mobility and optimisation features, the solution will replace disintegrated systems across various departments, and seamlessly interface with other third-party airline, flight following and HR systems, a Ramco press release said.

Andreas Meisel, CEO, CASL, in the release said, “By leveraging the power of Ramco Aviation, we are confident that we will now be able to optimise our resources, automate business processes thereby reducing overhead costs. Ramco’s intelligent platform with in-built analytics will also enable us with real-time decision making. We look forward to our digital journey with Ramco.”

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said that the company has been focusing its efforts to offer disruptive technologies that can bring in a paradigm shift in the industry. “Our win at China Aircraft Services is a not just a testament to our focused expansion in the MRO space, but a stepping stone that will help us cement our footprint in the Line MRO space, globally.”