China’s clout over India’s offshore oilfield services revealed

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Dubai-based Shelf Drilling Ltd, which has a nearly 30 per cent market share in India’s shallow water oil drilling market, in terms of drilling rigs on charter, has caught the government’s eye on revelations that its largest shareholder is an entity controlled by the Chinese government.
The disclosures have raised eyebrows at a time when the government and its agencies have restricted, or even banned, the use of Chinese products and services in the country, following the recent flare-up along the border.
Oslo stock exchange-listed Shelf Drilling, the world’s largest pure-play jack-up oil drilling rig contractor, works in India mostly for state-owned ONGC Ltd, India’s biggest explorer of oil and gas.
China Merchants and Great Wall Ocean Strategy & Technology Fund (China Merchants), a $1-billion marine industry focussed fund sponsored by China Merchants Group Co Ltd (CMG), is the largest shareholder of Shelf Drilling with a 19.7 per cent stake, according to a May 13, first quarter results presentation of Shelf Drilling.
China Merchants Group Co Ltd is a diversified Chinese state-owned enterprise with interests ranging from logistics to finance to property with assets of over $1 trillion.
The stake was acquired in exchange for sale of two new jack-up drilling rigs by an affiliate of China Merchants following a February 2019 deal. It gave China Merchants the right to nominate two directors on the board of Shelf Drilling.
The jack-up rigs were constructed at China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI), the world’s largest CJ jack-up drilling rig manufacturer. The deal also includes an option for sale of two more rigs which will increase the stake of China Merchants in Shelf Drilling to about 40 per cent.
By the drilling contractor’s disclosure in an investor presentation in September 2019, the investment by China Merchants Group in Shelf Drilling has been described as “strategic partner and long-term shareholder” evidencing the strategic control exercised by the Chinese entity.
“Given that the China Merchants Group is state-owned, Shelf Drilling is in effect owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” a government official looking into the matter, said.
Shelf Drilling operates eight rigs in India of which seven are currently on contract with ONGC out of the 25 jack-up rigs chartered by ONGC. All seven are deployed in the hyper-sensitive Arabian Sea region. Several of these are located near Mumbai, the financial capital of India.
The presence of Chinese Government in the “strategic and sensitive offshore oil drilling sector” has become a matter of concern for the government, another government official said.
For many years, Chinese firms or groups with Chinese links are barred from bidding for Indian port construction and operation contracts mainly due to the sour political relations between the two sides.
Similarly, there are plans to consider classifying exploration and drilling of oil and gas as strategically sensitive sector (both economically and for national security), and accordingly provide protection and oversight by restricting participation in the sector to entities controlled by Indian citizens / citizens of countries which do not seek to harm the interests of India, he said.
This will ensure that ONGC does not hire external contractors for key strategic contracts such as for engaging oil drilling rigs, and be mindful that such contracts are not awarded to entities owned and controlled by powerful interests that seek to hurt India at will, he added.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...