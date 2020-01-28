China’s Great Wall Motor set for India debut at Auto Expo

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
China’s largest SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM) on Tuesday said it will showcase various products and technologies during the upcoming Auto Expo next month as part of its launch in the Indian market.
The automaker will also showcase Haval Concept H and Concept vehicle Vision 2025 besides SUVs under Haval brand, electric products, and innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems during the biennial show.
“This is indeed a proud moment for us as we are on the verge of entering the Indian automotive market. We are excited at the limitless possibilities that lay ahead as India is an important market for us,” GWM Chairman Wei Jianjun said in a statement.
The company aims to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and hope to create an everlasting relationship with the discerning Indian customer, he added. “With the R&D centre in Bangalore and now our participation at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, we want to further ascertain the importance of India as the core strategic market,” Jianjun said.
Earlier this month, GWM inked an agreement to acquire the General Motor India’s Talegaon factory.
GWM currently has sales network in more than 60 countries and regions with the support of five regional marketing centers in Russia, Australia, South Africa, South America, and the Middle East. At present, it owns Haval, Great Wall EV and Great Wall Pickup brands.
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
