Chinese fast-fashion brand Shein is in talks with Reliance Retail for a sourcing and retail partnership, which will mark its re-entry in India.

Sources said the brand is looking to enter into a partnership with Reliance Retail to bolster its supply chain by sourcing raw materials from India for its global operations. At the same time, it is expected to leverage Reliance’s large network to sell its products across platforms, sources added.

The brand’s app was banned in 2020 as part of a crackdown on Chinese apps by the Centre amid geopolitical tensions between the two countries. The brand had gained immense popularity in India, especially among Gen Z and millennial consumers, due to its low price points and trendy products.

Reliance Retail did not respond to businessline’s queries. The online fashion major, which is headquartered in Singapore, sells its fashion, beauty and lifestyle products in more than 150 countries.

According to international media reports, Shein is looking to tap into India’s consumption story and diversify its sourcing and supply chain. Over the past few years, the fast fashion segment has been gaining ground with players such as H&M and Zara focusing on rapid expansion.

Reliance Retail, the leading retailer in the country, operates a network of over 18,000 stores and digital commerce platforms including Ajio and Tira. It sells products across various categories including grocery, consumer electronics, fashion, cosmetics and lifestyle among others. Under Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, it sells a slew of global brands in the luxury and premium segments.