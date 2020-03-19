Chinese solar firm Kehua Tech partners with Oakridge Energy

Chinese solar power company, Kehua Tech, has announced strategic partnership with India’s Oakridge Energy to provide solar power solutions for residential and commercial sites.

The partnership will allow Oakridge to distribute Kehua Tech string inverters SPI series 3~60K in India and will accelerate the global step to fulfil Kehua Tech’s mission to transform the nature’s greatest gift to clean and renewable wealth.

“Oakridge Energy is North India’s leading solar rooftop installer. We are looking forward to cooperate with the company to bring more advanced PV technology and products to India, and deliver more reliable and greener power,” Sunny Xu, CEO of Kehua Technology Private Limited said.

Oakridge Energy would support in customizing the inverters to the requirements of the Indian market, providing sales and after sales support, and also obtaining necessary certifications.

“Kehua Tech’s inverters are known for their high efficiency, low weight, and pleasing aesthetics. Our partnership allows us to deliver economical and more reliable rooftop solar systems in the Indian market,” Shravan Sampath, CEO of Oakridge Energy said.