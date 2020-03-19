Chinese solar firm Kehua Tech partners with Oakridge Energy

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Chinese solar power company, Kehua Tech, has announced strategic partnership with India’s Oakridge Energy to provide solar power solutions for residential and commercial sites.
The partnership will allow Oakridge to distribute Kehua Tech string inverters SPI series 3~60K in India and will accelerate the global step to fulfil Kehua Tech’s mission to transform the nature’s greatest gift to clean and renewable wealth.
“Oakridge Energy is North India’s leading solar rooftop installer. We are looking forward to cooperate with the company to bring more advanced PV technology and products to India, and deliver more reliable and greener power,” Sunny Xu, CEO of Kehua Technology Private Limited said.
Oakridge Energy would support in customizing the inverters to the requirements of the Indian market, providing sales and after sales support, and also obtaining necessary certifications.
“Kehua Tech’s inverters are known for their high efficiency, low weight, and pleasing aesthetics. Our partnership allows us to deliver economical and more reliable rooftop solar systems in the Indian market,” Shravan Sampath, CEO of Oakridge Energy said.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...