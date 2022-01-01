Chip shortage impacts passenger vehicle sales in December too

The leading passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) still continue to stay impacted by the semiconductor shortage and reported decline in sales year-on-year (YoY) in December.

Maruti’s utility vehicles sales improve

MSIL on Saturday reported domestic sales of 1,23,016 units during December down 13 per cent YoY as compared with 1,40,754 units in December 2020.

The company sales grew only in the utility vehicle segment (like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6) to 26,982 units in December 2021 as against 25,701 in corresponding month previous year.

The shortage of electronic components primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market during the month, the company said.

“Demand continued to be good, we are entering the New Year with one of the lowest network stocks, this is a result of good retail sales to meet the pent-up demand including rural markets. We are cautiously optimistic about 2022 as there are uncertainties on the supply side along with pressure from the commodity prices,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, MSIL told BusinessLine.

Hyundai sales up 22% in CY 2021

Similarly, HMIL registered a decline of 32 per cent in its December sales to 32,312 units as compared to 47,400 units in December 2020.

However, in the whole calendar year, the company recorded a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 5,05,033 units in 2021 as against 4,23,642 units in 2020.

“The Indian market has been evolving rapidly, with discerning new age customers making smart mobility choices that resonate with HMI’s sales growth year- on- year. Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars to our beloved customers," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said.

The company also exported 1,30,380 units during the year, taking the total cumulative sales to 6,35,413 units during the year, a growth of around 22 per cent YoY as compared with 5,22,542 units in 2020 calendar year.

Honda sales dip in December

Similarly, Honda Cars India (HCIL) reported decline of 8 per cent to 7,973 units during last month as compared with 8,638 units in December 2020.

But, on the calendar year basis (January–December), the company registered a cumulative growth of over 26 per cent by selling 89,152 units during 2021 as compared with domestic sales of 70,593 units in 2020.

“Year 2021 continued to be a challenging year with the ongoing pandemic, but I think we learnt to cope much better with it. Despite the Covid-led and supply-side challenges, HCIL domestic volume grew by 26 per cent in calendar year 2021 with strong performance of our best sellers Amaze and City,” Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, HCIL, said.

‘Hector’ maker MG Motor India also reported decline of 36 per cent in its sales to 2,550 units in December 4,010 units in December 2020

However, both the homegrown companies – Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors – have recorded growth in sales during December 2021.

M&M said it sold 17,722 units of passenger vehicles last month, a 10 per cent growth as against 16,182 units in December 2020.

‘Safari’ maker Tata Motors also reported a growth of 50 per cent YoY to 35,299 units during the month as compared with 23,545 units in the corresponding month previous year.

“Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. Electric vehicles sales also crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in December 2021 (2,255 units),” Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

Going forward, semi-conductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty, he said adding that the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked.