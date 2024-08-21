Bengaluru-based Chiratae Ventures announced the launch of the 2024 cohort of its flagship seed investment initiative, Chiratae Sonic. The programme targets early-stage tech start-ups by expanding its reach to companies seeking to raise to $2 million.

The fund offers an unprecedented 48-hour turnaround on initial reviews for funding requests up to $5,00,000, claims the company.

“Chiratae Sonic has played a key role in supporting the identification of promising early-stage startups. Our focus on swift decision-making and extensive support has helped founders to establish successful companies. We look forward to continuing this approach with the 2024 cohort, furthering technological innovation in India and beyond”, said Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director, Chiratae Ventures.

Under the third cohort of 2024 Sonic, selected startups will receive exclusive benefits including cloud credits from leading providers. Additionally, startups will also tap into the Chiratae portfolio, which offers opportunities for collaboration and strategic partnerships. Furthermore, they will be connected to a vast network of seasoned industry experts and mentors, stated Chiratae in a release.

The application for the 2024 cohort began on 21 August 2024.