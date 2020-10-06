Chocolate major Ferrero sees sweet times ahead

Chocolate major Ferrero India is betting big on the upcoming festival season and rising in-home consumption amid the pandemic. Known for brands such as Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac and Kinder, Ferrero has been focussing on new launches and larger packs in India, besides stepping up efforts to drive penetration.

“We are adopting multiple ways to engage with the consumers and specifically investing in digital platforms as it is playing an important role during this time,” said Stefano Pelle, Managing Director, Ferrero India. “Also, our supply chain and sales team are working relentlessly to make our products available at all the outlets which are open. We have robust global supply chain processes and we are committed more than ever to guarantee our presence in the market.”

The company said brands such as Nutella are doing “exceedingly well” due to the rising in-home consumption. “The changing lifestyle and shift in consumer behaviour towards in-home consumption has increased the popularity of chocolate spreads. We have witnessed close to 20 per cent increase in the demand for Nutella during the current period versus the same period last year,” Pelle added.

The Italian chocolate maker has launched Nutella in bigger sizes and glass jars. The 180 g, 350 g and 750 g packs are priced at ₹220, ₹380 and ₹769, respectively.

The company recently launched new ‘innovative affordable offerings’.

Ahead of the festival season, it has introduced ‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’, its new affordable premium brand in the chocolate gifting segment. In the kids snacking segment, it recently launched ‘Kinder Creamy’ in the southern region.

Both the products are being made at its Baramati plant in Maharashtra, in line with its stated commitment to promote locally produced brands.

Gifting portfolio

Asked about expectations from the upcoming festival season, Pelle said the company is hoping to increase its market share in the chocolate gifting segment. “We expect the markets to recover during the festival season. The current trend is very encouraging. Year on year, we have seen during festivals a shift in consumer preferences from traditional sweets towards chocolate gifting,” he added.

“We are expanding our gifting portfolio. We will have special Kinder Joy Diwali packs to encourage the concept of kids’ gifting. Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments will provide consumers with a wider choice across price points in formal and informal gifting. As families spend more time together at home this upcoming festival season, they will continue trying new recipes with Nutella,” he further said.