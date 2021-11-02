Companies

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings’ Q2 consolidated net up 29%

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 02, 2021

Total income rises to ₹3,854 crore

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (CFHL) reported a 29 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹652 crore for the quarter September 30, against ₹506 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Total income was at ₹3,854 crore (₹3,503 crore), an increase of 10 per cent.

For the half year ended September 30, the company reported an 8 per cent fall in its consolidated PAT to ₹1,009 crore against ₹1,095 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Total income grew 7 per cent to ₹7,175 crore compared to ₹6,737 crore in H1 of previous fiscal.

Published on November 02, 2021

