Chqbook.com raises $5-million Series A from Aavishkaar Capital

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

Gurugram-based Chqbook.com has raised $5 million in Series A funding from Aavishkaar Capital.

Chqbook.com, a fintech start-up launched in 2017 by entrepreneurs Vipul Sharma, Rajat Kumar, Sachin Arora and Mohit Goel, is building a marketplace bank to help small business owners become financially fitter. The start-up will use the funding to expand its product portfolio, scale up distribution across multiple cities and strengthen its artificial intelligence-powered technology platform, among others, it said in a statement.

The Chqbook app offers more than 60 products with zero fee and negotiated rates. The start-up has served more than 2 lakh customers across 20 cities, the statement added.

