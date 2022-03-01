Christian Schenk to be the new Chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced key appointments to the management board to strengthen the leadership team in India and to capitalise on future growth opportunities.

Christian Schenk, Board Member for Finance and IT, Skoda Auto, will be the new Chairman of SAVWIPL. Piyush Arora joins the Board as Managing Director of SAVWIPL and Christian Cahn von Seelen will assume an Executive position on the Board of SAVWIPL as Executive Director – Sales & Marketing.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said, “In line with our vision to be the leading European automotive brand in India, I am delighted to welcome this group of seasoned professionals to bolster the leadership team in India. I am confident that Christian Cahn von Seelen’s understanding of SAVWIPL’s business in India right from inception, and his strong relationships at HQ, will complement Piyush Arora’s deep knowledge and experience of the Indian automotive sector. Along with Christian Schenk’s support at HQ, this leadership team is fully geared to accelerate our growth in the Indian market.”

Key initiatives in 2022

The year 2022 will see significant initiatives from all Volkswagen Group brands in India. Under the India 2.0 project SAVWIPL recently launched the Skoda Slavia and will shortly launch the Virtus sedan under the Volkswagen brand. The company recently commenced exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross, the first vehicle built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, customised for the Indian market.

Christian Schenk joined the Volkswagen-Group in 1999. He has assumed the role of Board Member for Finance and IT at Skoda Auto since October 2021. He will work closely with the India leadership team to capitalise on the growth opportunities for the group in the region.