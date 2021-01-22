Christiane Hamacher quits as CEO of Biocon Biologics

Christiane Hamacher has stepped down as the CEO of Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, following differences with Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Arun Chandavarkar, a Biocon veteran, is replacing Hamacher.

Hamacher has also ceased to be a member of the Biocon Biologics board, effective January 20.

“This decision was taken due to professional differences with the chairperson on strategic priorities and vision for the company,” Biocon Biologicals said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Hamacher’s last working day as CEO will be February 28, said the company, adding that she had played an important role in the growth of the business over the past couple of years with earnest business acumen.

Mazumdar-Shaw will be the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Biologics effective January 21, until March 31, 2022.

Peter Piot, Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Handa Professor of Global Health, has joined the Biocon Biologics board as an independent director for three years from January 21.