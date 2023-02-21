Chronicle, a company building a modern format of presentations, has raised $7.5 million from Accel and Square Peg in its seed round.

The round also saw participation from angel investors from Apple, Google, Meta, Slack, Stripe, Superhuman, OnDeck, and Adobe among others. This fundraise allows the team to build the core team and deliver a better product experience. Founded by Mayuresh Patole and Tejas Gawande, Chronicle allows users to create their stories with ‘pre-designed blocks’. Chronicle delivers a dummy-proof creation experience - layouts are designed much like arranging widgets on one’s iPhone.

Commenting on this, Mayuresh Patole, co-founder and CEO at Chronicle said, “This started at university where I accidentally ended up teaching lecture halls full of students to build presentations because they thought I had developed some new interactive format. I was actually spending hours hacking Powerpoint to deliver a novel, interactive and engaging format. With the explosion of social media, remote work, and a plethora of modern design tools, the world is ready for a new way to tell stories. I’m so excited to empower users to create visually captivating stories in seconds or minutes, not hours.”

Adding to this, Tejas Gawande, co-founder at Chronicle said, “Social media has hijacked how people consume complex information. Attention spans have reduced by 33 per cent since 2000 and have given rise to shorter formats. Today, most audiences stop paying attention to the presentation at the 10-minute mark. As younger generations have entered the workplace, this feeling of ‘death by Powerpoint ’has only grown more acute. Simply making tools that lead to faster creation of poorly designed slides with chartjunk and bad information design further aggravates this issue.”

Shekhar Kirani, Partner at Accel said, “Chronicle is reimagining storytelling. The team is obsessed with fixing the problem and making the experience of crafting impactful stories not just bearable but joyful. Mayuresh and Tejas have put together a global, remote-first team that is fixated on solving the pressing issues that prevent people from delivering their best story, both sync and async. With its opinionated design and delightful experience, Chronicle has already started emerging as the choice of storytelling tool with modern ventures. We are thrilled to be a part of their mission and kick off a new generation of no-design tools.”

Chronicle is a fully remote team of 15, operating across the US, India, and Australia. They are currently in closed beta, rapidly iterating with their early adopters on the first version of their product that focuses on helping founders make pitch decks - a use case that is very close to the founders. They will soon be expanding to other internal and external storytelling use cases.

