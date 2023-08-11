Xoriant, a digital engineering services company backed by ChrysCapital, a private equity firm, has acquired Thoucentric. The acquisition was valued at $10-12 million, according to people in the know of the development.

Thoucentric, a Bengaluru-headquartered specialized consulting firm, focuses on solving business problems using digital solutions in the supply chain, sales and distribution, and finance domains.

Through this acquisition, Xoriant aims to enhance its services by incorporating consulting into its portfolio. This addition paves the way for a comprehensive global provision of consulting, technology, and transformative solutions.

Sukamal Banerjee, CEO and Managing Director of Xoriant, said, “We are excited to welcome Thoucentric. Together, we can deliver high-end consulting and technology transformations to our clients. Xoriant and Thoucentric share complementary business models and core guiding values, and at a time when business problem solving is key to the success of digital programmes, I am confident that our new Thoucentric colleagues will create immense value in joint programmes.”

Xoriant’s proficiencies in AI and Data, cloud, security, and operational services coupled with Thoucentric’s expertise in domain knowledge and digital consulting will help clients efficiently realise their digital transformation goals, said the company.

Xoriant currently has a workforce of 5,000 employees and this acquisition will result in a 10 per cent increase in staff.

During the past eight years, Thoucentric has worked with various names in the global consumer and packaged goods (CPG) industry, new-age tech, and start-up ecosystem. Thoucentric has a team of more than 450 business and technology consultants based across six global locations.

