CIEL HR to raise $30 million in PE funds

Chennai-based CIEL HR services is planning to raise around $30 million through private equity funds.

It also has plans to acquire a HR tech company after completing the due diligence, said K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairman, Ma Foi Group and CIEL HR Services. Started in 2015 by founders of the Ma Foi Group, CIEL HR is on track to go for an IPO in 2024, he told newspersons.

“We can aim at reaching at least 10 per cent of the addressable market over the next few quarters. We consider this as a major boost towards realising our plans of crossing ₹1,000 crore turnover in FY23. We continue to work towards our IPO plans in 2024 with the fund-raise efforts on course and the strategic initiatives in place,” he said at the launch of CIEL Rapid, a solution that enables clients to discover the right talent in a cost-effective manner.

The company has concluded a private placement to raise ₹23 crore by diluting less than four per cent. Further to the fund-raise, the company has invested a controlling stake in the skilling business of CIEL Skills and Careers and is building the skill-tech platform CIELJobs.

The company is in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in a product and tech company to complement its existing business. Moreover, during the quarter, the company declared a dividend of 10 per cent for FY 2021-22, for the second time in a row, said Pandiarajan.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR Services, said that CIEL Rapid is tailored to suit the hiring needs of start-ups and SMEs in urban as well as rural areas.

The burgeoning start-up ecosystem has created 7.68 lakh jobs in India in the last six years. There are over 7.9 million MSMEs in the country, contributing approximately 30 percent to the GDP and creating 11.1 crore jobs.

CIEL Rapid aims to offer full flexibility to the start-up and SME employers to specifically select its services and fulfil their hiring needs. It offers three services—Profile Sourcing, Interview Coordination and Final Select Follow-ups.

The service, tailored for start-ups and SMEs, assists the hiring process by sharing validated profiles of potential candidates and helps in scheduling interviews. Clients can choose the service for which they require assistance and pay for only the respective service, he said.