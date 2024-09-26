Cignal TV, the Philippines’ leading Pay-TV provider, has launched a pilot version of its new OTT aggregation platform, Cignal Super, powered by Tata Play Binge’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) technology. The announcement was made today at APOS ‘24 by Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Play, and Jane Jimenez-Basas, President & CEO of Cignal TV.

The Cignal Super app, currently in its test phase with pilot users, is set for commercial launch in the coming months. It will offer subscribers in the Philippines access to content from multiple OTT services, including VIU, Lionsgate Play, Curiosity Stream, Fuse+, Pilipinas Live, and Cignal Play, through a unified subscription and streamlined user interface.

This collaboration marks Tata Play Binge’s second international partnership, following its recent venture with Akash Digital TV in Bangladesh. The company is expanding its global footprint by offering its proprietary Cloud technology to potential OTT aggregators worldwide, allowing them to focus on content creation, partnership building, and subscriber acquisition.

Jimenez-Basas said, “With content becoming increasingly fragmented, and streaming subscription prices increasing, we believe this service will be compelling and relevant for our customers as we simplify access to content from multiple apps into one platform - with a single subscription, unified content discovery, and one affordable price. This further establishes Cignal’s continuing commitment to aggregate the best content for our customers, and we thank Tata Play and all our partners for enabling us to bring this product to life.”

Managing Director & CEO of Tata Play, Harit Nagpal said, “The launch of the Akash Go app and now Cignal Super app demonstrates the universal appeal of our platform and our rapid delivery times, allowing partners to create their own branded app.”

Tata Play Binge’s PaaS offering aims to streamline the app development process for OTT aggregators globally, potentially revolutionising the way content is delivered and consumed in various markets.

