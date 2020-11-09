Cigniti on Toyota Motor engineering panel

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA), a Toyota Motor Corporation’s subsidiary, has selected Cigniti Technologies, an independent quality engineering and software testing services firm, as a strategic quality engineering panel vendor. Cigniti will help accelerate TNCA’s quality and digital transformation process in the next three years.

“Digital transformation in the automobile industry will take place in the future across the value chain from the connected supply chain and manufacturing, to providing a virtual experience in the car buying process,” Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer of Cigniti Technologies, has said.

“We are working with Toyota Australia since 2017. This new agreement with Cigniti will assist Toyota in increasing its automation cadence by achieving test automation and non-functional testing goals across multiple digital platforms,” he said.