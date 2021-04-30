Cigniti Q4 PAT down at ₹24.67 crore

Cigniti Technologies Limited, a quality engineering and software testing services company, registered consolidated net profit of ₹24.67 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, as against ₹29.26 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter remained stagnant at ₹233 during the period.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the company reported a net profit of ₹105.35 crore as against ₹121.60 crore in the previous financial year.

It registered a revenue of ₹896.53 crore in the year, which is marginally higher than ₹871.97 crore that was registered in the previous year.

The board of directors has recommended dividend of ₹2.50 a share (with a face value of ₹10 each).

“Even with Covid-19 disrupting the economy, we were able to lay a strong foundation and consolidate our position,” C V Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

“We continued to generate a positive cash flow. I am happy that the board recommended maiden dividend of 25 per cent,” he said.

He said revenue from Top-5 clients contributed about a fifth of total revenues, while the North American region contributing 89 per cent of the revenues.