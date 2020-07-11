CII opens innovation centre for start-ups

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has inaugurated the CII Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and start-ups in the state.
S Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Confederation of India (CII)’s National Start-up Council, has said that the centre will focus to connect 3,00,000 members of CII with the start-ups through mutually beneficial partnerships.
It will also help translate research ideas into products and services and generate innovations that can benefit society.
Gopalakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, said the centre would help the start-up explore new business models.
The innovation centre would provide thought leadership, share knowledge and come out with policy suggestions.
The centre would curate a customised programme for corporate houses and help them connect with the right start-ups based on their needs.
The CII Centre would lay a special focus on deep tech start-ups in manufacturing sector. Addressing the gathering after virtually launching the centre, K T Rama Rao said the launch of the innovation centre was a testimony of an enabling innovation ecosystem in the State.
He said the had a sectoral focus for start-ups. The sector-specific initiatives included S-Hub (Sanitation Hub), WE HUB (which supports women entrepreneurs), T-Works (an electronic hadware incubator), T-Block (for blockchain innovation) and T-Hub, which handholds start-ups in a variety of areas.
“The CII Centre will provide the right mix of entrepreneurial elements – mentorship, access to capital and safety net for experimentation,” he said.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Government of Telangana), assured of all help from the State government to the centre.
