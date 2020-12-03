CII recognition for Nitta Gelatin for business excellence initiative

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
The Confederation of Indian Industry has awarded Nitta Gelatin India Ltd (NGIL), the country’s largest producer of pharmaceutical grade gelatin, with the Gold recognition as part of the Business Excellence Maturity Assessment Programme 2020.
Nitta Gelatin, with its factories located in Koratty, Kakkanad and Aroor in Kerala and Ankleswar in Gujarat and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, has been exporting its products to many developed countries including the US, Japan and in Europe. The company is co-promoted by Nitta Gelatin Inc., Japan, a global leader in pharmaceutical and food grade gelatin, and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.
Congratulating Nitta Gelatin on winning the coveted recognition, the Quality Council of CII said this was a very special achievement by the company. Nitta Gelatin has embarked on a number of programmes, including 5S, Kaizen and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) as a part of its Business Excellence mission. “This is a proud moment for the company and it would motivate us to scale new heights in the years ahead in our business excellence journey,” said Shinya Takahashi, Director (Technical), Nitta Gelatin India.
The CII award is another significant achievement in NGIL’s journey of excellence and is a testimony of our commitment to it. This is a recognition of the persistent efforts being made by all the employees of NGIL in pursuit of Excellence, said Madhusuthan KS, Head – Business Excellence of the company.
