CII suggests steps to improve ease of doing business to achieve self-reliance

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Industry body CII has identified measures in key areas for improving India’s ease of doing business scenario that can help the country achieve self-reliance.
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need a special helping hand, and should be exempted from approvals and inspections for three years under state laws while following all rules, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a report.
The self-certification route can be used for approvals for MSMEs with a good track record, it has suggested.
It also sought effective implementation of the online single window system, simplifying property registration and acquisition of land, expediting compliances for labour regulations and synchronised joint inspections.
Besides, the chamber has called for simplifying property registration and suggested that industry should be permitted to buy land directly from farmers with deemed approval after 30 days.
Observing that enforcing contracts is a challenge due to insufficient commercial courts and infrastructure, CII suggested major digital reforms such as virtual court proceedings, e-filing, and work from home to speed up court deliberations.
The alternative dispute resolution institutions can be expanded in all parts of the country with arbitration and mediation centres, it added.
India’s high logistics costs impact its competitiveness, CII said, noting this will require medium-term action such as increasing the share of railways and waterways in transport, improving first-mile and last-mile connectivity and reducing port dwell time.
With more outcome-oriented action on ease of doing business, huge momentum to India’s domestic and overseas investment can be imparted at a time when self-reliance is being strengthened, the chamber said.
“While many policies have been announced for a facilitative investment climate, effective translation into ground-level outcomes will help investor perceptions and further boost confidence.
“We believe that taking the ease of doing business route can unlock huge potential at a time when the world is seeking new investment opportunities,” CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, said.
Central and state governments have introduced a plethora of reforms across various sectors, which have contributed to India’s leap of 79 positions from 142nd rank (out of 190 economies) in 2014 to the 63rd in the latest ‘Doing Business Report’ of the World Bank.
Sustaining this reform momentum can drive new investments, including from overseas, the chamber added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisation — has been paying off
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...