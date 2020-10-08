CII–IGBC partners with Naredco to advance green building movement

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (CII–IGBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) to accelerate the country’s green buildings movement.
The new partnership will enable networking, capacity building, and sharing of information between the two premier councils and facilitate India’s growth as a global leader in green buildings environment.
V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC, said: “Naredco’s service to the nation in building habitats of all forms is unparalleled. India has been a global leader in the green buildings movement over the last two decades, with over 7.61 billion sqft of green footprint, spanning buildings of all asset classes of built environment. The contribution of developers and builders in the green journey has been phenomenal. The formal engagement will help advance the national green building movement.”
Niranjan Hiranandani, President, Naredco, said CII– IGBC has been at the forefront of facilitating green buildings that encompasses every sector. He emphasised the need for introducing green aspects in affordable housing and slum rehabilitation with a focus on structural aspects.
IGBC will seek support of the Naredco members in all its local chapters and work closely with stakeholders.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...