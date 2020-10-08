CII–IGBC partners with Naredco to advance green building movement

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (CII–IGBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) to accelerate the country’s green buildings movement.

The new partnership will enable networking, capacity building, and sharing of information between the two premier councils and facilitate India’s growth as a global leader in green buildings environment.

V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC, said: “Naredco’s service to the nation in building habitats of all forms is unparalleled. India has been a global leader in the green buildings movement over the last two decades, with over 7.61 billion sqft of green footprint, spanning buildings of all asset classes of built environment. The contribution of developers and builders in the green journey has been phenomenal. The formal engagement will help advance the national green building movement.”

Niranjan Hiranandani, President, Naredco, said CII– IGBC has been at the forefront of facilitating green buildings that encompasses every sector. He emphasised the need for introducing green aspects in affordable housing and slum rehabilitation with a focus on structural aspects.

IGBC will seek support of the Naredco members in all its local chapters and work closely with stakeholders.