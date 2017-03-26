CIL announces interim dividend

The state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Sunday came out with a second interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share for the current financial year. The decision on the same was taken during the board meeting held on Sunday.

“The board of directors of CIL, in its meeting, has approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2016-17 at ₹1.15 per share of the face value of ₹10 as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL in its meeting,” the company said in a BSE filing.