CIL floats tenders for 35 projects

State-owned Coal India Ltd has issued tenders for 35 projects for mechanised transportation of coal from its pitheads to despatch points.

The estimated investment on the project is expected to be ₹12,500 crore and the total coal handling capacity of the 35 projects would be close to 406 million tonnes a year.

Coal handling plants (CHPs) and silos for rapid loading system would be commissioned across six of CIL’s subsidiaries, under the tenders, a press statement issued by the company said.

To come up by FY-24, each of these mining projects would have a production capacity of four million tonne a year and above.

The expenditure would be met out of CIL’s capex.

Efficient transport

The project is a part of CIL’s initiative to pitch for efficient and environment-friendly mechanised coal transportation in its first mile connectivity, replacing the road movement. First mile connectivity refers to transportation of coal from CIL’s pitheads to despatch points.

“Under mechanised transportation, coal would be moved through piped conveyor belt mode promoting cleaner environment. With reduced movement of coal laden trucks on roads it brings down dust pollution to the comfort of people residing in the proximity of the mines.

NEERI study

CIL is undertaking a study through National Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI), Kolkata particularly for assessing and quantifying benefits of environmental aspects of these projects,” the release said.

CHPs and silos would have benefits like crushing and sizing of coal and speedy computerized loading.

Another upside is that with the reduced manual intervention, precise pre-weighed quantity of coal can be loaded. It also spurs loading of better quality coal.