Companies

CIL’s 54 projects facing delays

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 15, 2019 Published on August 15, 2019

State-owned CIL’s 54 coal mining projects are facing delay due to various reasons such as contractual issues and delay in green clearances among others, the world’s largest coal miner said. “A total of 120 coal projects costing ₹20 crore and above are in different stages of implementation. Out of which 66 projects are on schedule and 54 projects are delayed,” Coal India Ltd said in its annual report.

The major reasons for delay in implementation of these projects are delays in obtaining environment clearance, forest clearance, possessions of land and issues related to resettlement and rehabilitation, contractual issues and evacuation facilities among others.

Published on August 15, 2019
Coal India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NCLAT upholds insolvency process against Sahara Q Shop Unique