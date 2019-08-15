CIL’s 54 projects facing delays

State-owned CIL’s 54 coal mining projects are facing delay due to various reasons such as contractual issues and delay in green clearances among others, the world’s largest coal miner said. “A total of 120 coal projects costing ₹20 crore and above are in different stages of implementation. Out of which 66 projects are on schedule and 54 projects are delayed,” Coal India Ltd said in its annual report.

The major reasons for delay in implementation of these projects are delays in obtaining environment clearance, forest clearance, possessions of land and issues related to resettlement and rehabilitation, contractual issues and evacuation facilities among others.