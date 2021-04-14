CIMCON Lighting and UST tie up for smart city technologies

CIMCON Lighting Inc., (CIMCON), a US-based global provider of smart city technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with digital transformation solutions company UST to build and accelerate the time-to-market of CIMCON’s smart lighting controls and smart city platforms.

Under the multi-year agreement, UST’s semiconductor business vertical and UST BlueConch Technologies, its product engineering services arm, will provide high-tech services across software development, manufacturing, R&D, supply chain, firmware, cloud platforms, and mobility.

UST’s semiconductor vertical has over 5,000 specialists spread across more than 15 countries. This talent base supports eight of the top 10 worldwide semiconductor companies, a company spokesman said.

Supply chain, procurement

UST will also work with CIMCON to optimise its supply chain and procurement, incorporating localisation wherever feasible. Focused on intelligent lighting systems, this partnership involves all aspects of the business from system design to operations and will be operated out of UST’s multiple Centers of Excellence (CoE)s across the globe.

Swapnil Shah, Chief Executive Officer, CIMCON, said he has high confidence in UST’s ability to support CIMCON’s global delivery growth across North America, Latin America, Australia, and the rest of the world.

Industrial, automotive customers

S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch Technologies, said that UST will leverage its product engineering expertise to support CIMCON in building world-class products and operate from its global centers, including the new center of excellence we recently set up in Ahmedabad. “This engagement will further strengthen our presence in Industry 4.0 and IoT-based solution offerings,” he added.

Gilroy Mathew, Vice-President and Head of Semiconductor, UST said that the partnership is built on UST’s proven synergy and expertise in IT, hardware, and product engineering, which enables it to provide end-to-end solutions to industrial and automotive customers across the globe. “As a strategic partner to CIMCON Lighting, we also look forward to providing their smart city solutions to our customers in over 26 countries where UST operates.”