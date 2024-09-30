As more and more cine-goers stay back at home to watch movies on various platforms, Sony India has launched a series of Bravia-branded TV sets with the theme – Cinema is Coming Home, promising an immersive movie experience at home.

It has roped in film director S S Rajamouli as brand ambassador to lead the promotion for its new series of TV sets.

Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar has said that the OTT market is fast catching up in the country.

“The OTT market is projected to be at ₹210 billion in the next two years. Compare this with the film theatre market of ₹260 billion now. The OTT market which stood at Rs 130 billion in 2022 is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1 per cent,” he said.

The film theatre market, however, plateaued with slow growth rates. “The film theatre market stood at ₹242 billion in 2022-23,” he pointed out. “High-quality content is being offered on OTT platforms, offering top technologies such as Dolby, 4K HDR, DTS and IMAX. Mainstream celebrities too are taking to OTT platforms,” he said.

Stating that the growth in sales of big TV screens (55 inches and above) is witnessing a surge in the country, their share in the overall TV market pie was growing significantly.

“The Cinema is Coming Home concept is not just a product launch but a lifestyle transformation for movie lovers, allowing them to recreate cinema-like experiences in the comfort of their homes,” he said.

“This concept is important for three key reasons – cinematic picture and sound; vividness and a sense of immersion that conventional televisions cannot offer, and Studio Calibration. By collaborating with Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Core, we provide the picture quality as intended by their creators,” he said.

The BRAVIA 9 series leads the line-up with Backlit MasterDrive and high peak luminance, supreme contrast, and natural colours, delivering a realistic viewing experience.