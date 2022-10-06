CIPACA, a leading rural ICU care provider in India, is partnering with prominent banking and non-banking organisations to create funding assistance of ₹1000 crore for the expansion of rural hospitals in India.

CIPACA has now joined hands with RupeesBoss to provide funding assistance to help rural hospitals grow multifold. It is also in the process of forging such partnerships to facilitate funding support to rural hospitals that are keen on expanding their infrastructure and operations, said a statement.

“The objective is to create a funding corpus to the tune of ₹1000 crore to support the expansion of infrastructure and operations of hospitals in the hinterlands of the country. As these hospitals face challenges in getting funds to improve their infrastructure, we, as part of our rural ICU mission, aim to help these health institutions to grow to their next level, thereby improving the overall health ecosystem in the region,” said Dr. Raja Amarnath, MD of CIPACA.

About CIPACA

CIPACA has been committed to serving rural India by uplifting the rural ICU care services and providing the international standards of ICU services to its rural counterparts. Its ‘Drop-in ICU’ concept has become a successful model, implemented in several states of the country.

CIPACA has its footprint across 9 states through partnerships with hospitals in small towns and rural areas and has been providing 24x7 emergency and ICU services to rural critical patients. So, critically-ill patients not only get ‘golden hour’ emergency care but also avoid traveling to big hospitals in faraway cities, thereby providing huge savings to poor families.

Throughout its 7-year journey, CIPACA has helped improve the business turnover of several small and medium-sized hospitals located in rural and sub-urban areas. It is no hidden fact that once a hospital gets its own ICU, its ecosystem automatically improves, and with that, the hospital witnesses a surge in its overall revenue, said the company.

As 70 per cent of India’s population resides in rural areas, rural hospitals must upgrade themselves in their services. Therefore, the network of partnering hospitals that CIPACA has partnered with also wants to go next level in providing CT scan, MRI, and cath lab services, etc. However, they often face the challenge of having proper finances to support their vision, which impairs their ability to deliver care at par with tertiary care providers.