Cipla expands Alvotech partnership to market four more biosimilars in Australia and New Zealand

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Drug-maker Cipla has expanded its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand.
As part of the alliance, executed through its subsidiary Cipla Gulf, the Mumbai-based drug-maker will be responsible for the commercialisation of patented biosimilars of the brands Aflibercept (Eylea®️), Ustekimumab (Stelara), Denosumab (Prolia, Xgeva®️) and Golimumab (Simponi®️).
These products are in the immunology, osteoporosis, oncology and ophthalmology categories. They will be developed and manufactured by Alvotech and distributed by Cipla Gulf through Australia and New Zealand distribution networks, a note from Cipla said. These innovative products recorded sales of about $700 million in Australia, last year.
Cipla in talks to bring Covid antidotes to India
Cipla Gulf has an existing agreement with Alvotech, since July 2019, for the commercialisation of AVT02, an adalimumab biosimilar, in select emerging markets.
In a separate development, Cipla said it had received US regulatory approval on its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, 20 mg.
The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Imitrex Nasal Spray, indicated for migraine.
Cipla recalls over 5.8 lakh packets of gastric ulcer treatment drug in US
Industry estimates peg sales of the product and its generic equivalents at $ 53 million for the 12-months ended December 2020.
