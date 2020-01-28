Companies

Cipla gets EIR for Invagen manufacturing facility

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Homegrown pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said it has received a report from the US health regulator indicating closure of the inspection at its US Invagen manufacturing facility.

“Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the lnvagen (US) manufacturing facility from December 2, 2019 to December 6, 2019, the company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection,” Cipla said in a filing to BSE.

The shares of Cipla were trading at ₹463.20 a piece on BSE in morning trade, down 0.31 per cent from the previous close.

