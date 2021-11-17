Cipla introduces portable wireless spirometer for diagnosis of COPD, asthma

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said it has launched country's first pneumotach based portable wireless spirometer for diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and asthma.
With the introduction of Spirofy, the company intends to revolutionise obstructive airway disease (OAD) diagnosis, in line with its ambition to strengthen its position as the lung leader in the country, Cipla said in a statement.
"Cipla has been steadfastly focused on addressing the world's growing respiratory disease burden, and with this launch, we see ourselves steadily advancing to combat chronic respiratory ailments like COPD.
"The Spirofy launch aims to help doctors across the country to improve the lives of patients through accurate and affordable diagnosis," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra noted.
Currently, COPD remains the second most common cause of death in India after heart diseases, where India alone bears 32 per cent of the global COPD burden.
The Mumbai-based drugmaker said that Spirofy is a result of five years of meticulous in-house research and the advanced device ensures high result accuracy and individual patient safety using bacterial, viral filters.
The Spirofy is entirely wireless with good battery backup, making it suitable for use in outdoor camps, remote areas with power shortages, or simply providing physicians' flexibility and ease of use.
The device generates reports in real-time, which can be printed using a portable wireless thermal printer instantly, or a pdf version can be shared on the phone.
Cipla said it would undertake training of the physicians in the interpretation of spirometry results.
