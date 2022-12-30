Drugmaker Cipla has agreed to invest €15 million in Germany’s Ethris GmbH, a company that uses its proprietary mRNA technology for drug delivery options.

The investment marks a strategic move for Cipla in the mRNA space, especially in therapies delivered directly to the respiratory system including through inhalation.

Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive, Umang Vohra expected the mRNA-based therapy to be a key innovation lever for Cipla. “This inhaled mRNA technology is a paradigm shift in the delivery mechanism and this partnership reinforces Cipla’s strength in respiratory therapy in line with our aspiration of attaining global lung leadership,” he said.

At one point, company had even received the clearance to bring Moderna’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to India, though it did not eventually take place.

The latest transaction will facilitate a long-term strategic partnership between Cipla and Ethris for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies and fast-track Cipla’s participation in the segment, enabling it to take solutions developed by Ethris to developing countries.

Dr Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris said, the joint focus would bring innovative treatments for respiratory diseases to patients. “The investment supports the further development of our pipeline and our objective to leverage the power of mRNA-based therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases,” he added.

A collaboration agreement is signed concurrently with the definitive agreement, which paves a path to market Ethris’ innovative portfolio in Cipla’s key emerging markets, a joint note from the companies said. The transaction is expected to be completed in two months from the date of signing of the agreement, or a mutually agreed time, subject to regulatory approvals, they added.

