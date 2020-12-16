Companies

Cipla, Premier Medical in tie-up to launch Covid-19 test kits in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

Company to commence supply from this week; test to be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for Covid-19 in India.

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week.

The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 per cent higher at ₹783.95 apiece on the BSE in morning trade.

Cipla Ltd
