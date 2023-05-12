Drugmaker Cipla posted a 45 per cent growth in profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, at ₹536 crore, compared with ₹362 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s consolidated revenue was up 9 per cent at ₹5,739 crore (₹5,260 crore).

For the whole of FY23, Cipla clocked a profit after tax of ₹2,802 crore, up 11 per cent compared with ₹2,517 crore in FY22. Revenue for the year stood at ₹22,753 crore (₹21,763 crore).

The company has made progress across its focus markets, said Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO. “In FY23, we recorded the highest-ever revenue with EBITDA crossing ₹5,000 crore for the first time. Our one-India business continued the double-digit trajectory growing at 13 per cent ex-Covid during the year, led by branded prescription and sustained growth across our acute and chronic therapies. Our continued focus on differentiated portfolio has strengthened the US business which posted the highest-ever quarterly revenue at $204 million and $733 million for FY23,” he said.