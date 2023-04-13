Citroën India has announced the launch of a new Shine variant of its hatchback C3 with a host of new features.

The features include electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper and washer, and rear defogger, according to a statement of the French carmaker.

The Shine variant of this B-hatch will also come equipped with the My Citroen Connect app with 35 Smart connectivity features as part of the Citroën’s Connectivity 1.0 plan.

Meanwhile, Citroën C3 product range is now compliant with BS6 Phase II norms and the starting price of C3 BS6 Ph II is ₹6.16 lakh and the top end 1.2P Shine Dualtone Vibe pack is priced ₹7.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).