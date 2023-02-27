Citroen India, part of Europe’s auto major Stellantis Group, has announced that the starting price for Citroen E-C3, the electric version of the ICE-powered C3 hatchback, will be ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Deliveries of Citroen’s electric car will start shortly. E-C3 comes with an ARAI-certified range of about 320 km (at full charge).

The full-battery electric vehicle will come in four variants – Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Back, and Feel Dual Tone Vive Back - in the price range between ₹11.50 lakh and ₹12.43 lakh.

At this price range, Citroen’s E-C3 is positioned between Tata’s electric Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

Pre-bookings have already started for the E-C3 , built on the company’s fuel-agnostic C-Cubed vehicle platform, which has been designed and engineered in India. E-C3 is the second model from this platform after C3, which is an ICE vehicle.

E-C3 comes with a battery pack of 29.2 kWh and DC charging that promises charging 10-80 per cent in 57 mins. In-home charging on a 15 amp plug point, the charging time for 10-100 per cent will be 10.5 hours and 30 mins. It claims to produce a torque of 143 Nm and will accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds. It will have a top speed of about 107 kmph.

For individual customers, the company is offering a 7-year/1,40,000 km warranty on the battery pack, a 5-year/1,00,000 km warranty on the electric motor, and a 3-year/1,25,000 km warranty on the electric hatchback itself. The B2B segment offers different warrant programmes. Citroen is also offering a few extended warranty options on the car, electric motor, and battery.

Ë-C3 will be sold through 29 La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across 25 cities. All showrooms will be equipped with a DC Fast Charging facility provided by Jio-bp and will cater to all EV vehicle owners.

Customers can also buy New Ë-C3 directly from the factory with doorstep delivery in major cities.

Citroën will also launch connectivity apps like My Citroen connect and C-Buddy on the Ë-C3. Available on both iOS and Android, My Citroën Connect hosts 35 features, including Driving behaviour analysis, vehicle tracking, emergency services call, auto crash notification, over-the-air software updates, usage-based insurance parameters, and first in segment 7-year subscription.