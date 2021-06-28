Citroën partners with CarWale for last-mile delivery of new C5 Aircross SUV

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
French automobile manufacturer Citroën has partnered with CarWale, a platform that provides customers information on new car pricing and other related issues, for last-mile delivery of its flagship vehicle model, the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV.
Under the tie-up, customers purchasing the car through a 100 per cent direct online selling model will now have an option to get the vehicle delivered at their doorstep, a release said on Monday.
Citroën currently has showrooms across 10 cities in the country, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, and Gurugram. For customers outside these cities, it has launched a 100 per cent direct online buying for its flagship model.
Customers in over 50 Indian cities will be covered through this online initiative and can order directly from the factory and will be supported by a dedicated test drive fleet, e-sales advisor, virtual product demo and a doorstep delivery facility, according to the release.
“For us, this partnership presents a unique opportunity to further expand our set of offerings in the automotive space and helps us take another step towards creating and building products and services for our customers,” said Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO, CarWale.
As part of the arrangement, CarWale through its network across India, apart from the door-step delivery of the vehicle, will also help the customer get the car registered at the nearest Regional Transport Office, it said.
“The 100 per cent direct online selling model is part of Citroën’s seamless, omni-channel brand experience. We believe this direct online selling model will see rapid adoption in the future as digitisation continues to grow in India,” said SaurabhVatsa, Head-BrandCitroën in India.
This last-mile delivery partnership with CarWale for the new C5 Aircross SUV ties up very well with the company’s brand ethos of Citroën 360 degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience, he added.
