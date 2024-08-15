Mahindra-backed Classic Legends on Thursday launched the marque BSA Gold Star 650 cc in India at an introductory price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), bringing another classic brand to bike enthusiasts in the country.

The iconic brand will be available in 52 dealerships of the company’s 450 outlets across the country. It plans to increase the availability of the motorcycles at other dealerships and will commence deliveries in 10 days.

At present, the company manufactures BSA at the Pithampur plant in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and exports it to the UK, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy and Austria. Across its brands Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, the company plans to produce 1,00,000 units this year. Classic Legends is a three-way venture between the Mahindra group, Anupam Thareja and Boman Irani of Rustomjee group.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which has 60 per cent majority stake in the venture, nearly lost the opportunity to buy the Birmingham-based bike maker that started as a small firearms company before branching into motorcycles in 1903.

powerful brand

“When the brand became available, I was very excited because it is a powerful brand that is waiting for revival,” recalled M&M Chairperson, Anand Mahindra. “We started talking and as it happens in the corporate world sometimes bureaucracy gets the better of speed. Unfortunately, a well-known competitor in India was able to steal the deal away from us. I was stressed. Six months later, I got a call saying that the other competitor was taking too long, ...were we still interested? At the speed of lightning, I called Anupam and we closed the deal in 48 hours and got BSA. Bringing BSA is about sharing a piece of world motorcycling history with India. That indomitable spirit of BSA.”

Around ₹350 crore has been spent so far on upgradation, research and development, tooling and motorcycle launches. It plans to invest ₹1,000 crore over the next three years to ramp up marketing, distribution and new product development. Half of the amount will be used to roll out BSA bikes.

growing market

“The 650 cc market is large with 15,000- 20,000 units and is growing fast. The price at which BSA is priced is affordable and we will double the segment,” said Thareja, adding that two to three models would be introduced soon.

“Post World War II, BSA got the world back to motorcycling and we think that the global midway of motorcycles is going down and the average age of a rider is going up.” Thareja said the BSA bikes being sold in India would be the same as the ones sold overseas and there would be no attempt to tweak it to ‘Indian conditions’.

The company plans to introduce an electric version of the motorcycle but believes that the market is not ready for motorcycle EVs due to charging issues.