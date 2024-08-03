The BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycles will be launched in India on August 15. It is already on sale in the international market and has been tested on Indian roads for some time.

Classic Legends is bringing back the Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) brand in India with classic and vintage motorcycles. “That also needs multi-models in India,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, which owns Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle brands in India.

Mahindra & Mahindra owns 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends, while Anupam Thareja’s Phi Capital and real estate developer Boman Irani hold the balance..

Joshi was in Chennai on Saturday to inaugurate a new outlet ‘Swastik Motors’ spread across 6,000 sq ft, which is the largest showroom in the country.

Talking to newspersons about sales volume, Joshi said, “sales numbers are not something that we are worrying about. We are worrying about putting on the right experience, putting the building blocks, and building the foundation.”

“We are the youngest motorcycle company in India, and may be across the world as well. We started five years ago but Covid took away two years. In these three years we have put up nine products and four engine platforms. I don’t think any other company works as quickly as we do. I would rather complete the portfolio; get bikes out and talk about the volume,” he said.

When asked to clarify what was missing when completing the product, Joshi said it was BSA, which is being launched on Independence Day.

On expanding the dealer network, Joshi said the company has 450 outlets and will increase it to 600 by the end of this financial year. “We will add 200-300 dealers each year for the next significant few years,” he said. All are franchisees, he added.